Lubbock man gets 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal Tuesday that will put him behind bars for 30 years on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Damian Ray Villarreal, 26, was arrested in Arizona in January for kidnapping.

An arrest warrant said a young woman working with Villarreal and others lured Ryan Anthony Lara into an apartment.

They tied him up and beat him for almost 24 straight hours, according to the warrant and a police report.

Lara was eventually able to escape from them by jumping out of a vehicle while it was moving.

In 2017, Villarreal was arrested and charged for the violent robbery of Picantes Mexican Restaurant on 3814 34th Street.

Villarreal and other suspects came into the restaurant with a handgun and told everyone to get on the ground, according to a police report. They went around the room, robbing customers of items one-by-one, and at one point held the gun to someone’s face, per the report.

Tuesday, Villarreal accepted a plea that has him serving 30 years for the robbery and 10 years for the kidnapping. His sentences will run concurrently. He will also get credit for time he already served.