LUBBOCK, Texas – Xavier Montalvo, 22, was sentenced to four years in prison by a Lubbock County jury Friday, June 3.

Montalvo was found guilty on the charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon for his role in the 2020 car crash that left one man dead.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, Montalvo was street racing and crashed into Howard Wright, 69, in the 7500 block of Slide Road. Wright was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

7500 Slide Road (Nexstar/staff)

Montalvo’s defense argued he was not street racing but rushing to a doctor’s appointment when Wright pulled in front of him. Montalvo collided with Wright’s vehicle at approximately 73 mph, according to court documents.

Montalvo was arrested alongside, Anthony Martin, 28 at the time, and Luis Salinas, 24 at the time, who have both been released on bail and awaiting trial.

The same jury that found Montalvo guilty on Thursday, heard more testimony on Friday before determining his punishment.