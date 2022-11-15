LUBBOCK, Texas — Miguel Garza, 25, pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday and was sentenced 40 years in prison over the 2019 shooting of Jimmy Hernandez-Rodriguez, 41.

On January 16, 2019, Lubbock Police were called to 37th Street and Avenue P for shots fired. According to previous records, an officer found Hernandez-Rodriguez on the ground. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

37th Street and Avenue P, January 2019. (Nexstar/Staff)

Garza previously told police that his co-defendant, Anthony Alvarez was driving, and he was the passenger. After they saw Hernandez-Rodriguez, Garza got out and shot him.

According to court records, Garza admitted he and his girlfriend at the time committed “several armed robberies” by driving around looking for victims.