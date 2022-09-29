LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison Wednesday for producing child pornography of a very young child, according to court records.

Kyle Lamar West, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography in June 2022, court records said.

He was sentenced to 360 months, or 30 years, for two counts of Production of Child Pornography. Both sentences were to be served consecutively (one after the other). He was also given 30 years of supervised release.

WARNING: The following details may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

According to court documents, West was arrested for sexual indecency with a child – a state charge – in February 2022.

A 10-year-old girl said West had been sexually abusing her by forcing her to perform sexual acts on him, according to court documents.

After West was arrested, his wife went through photos and videos that were stored in a cloud storage account linked to his phone, according to court documents.

She found multiple photos and videos of a 3-year-old girl performing sexual acts on West, court documents said.

West admitted that he forced the child to perform the sexual acts and recorded them.

As of Thursday, West remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center. The state charge for indecency with a child was still pending.