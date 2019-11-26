Lubbock man gets 8 years in prison for online solicitation of a minor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image of Austin Starns from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man that was indicted for soliciting a minor under the age of 14 was given eight years in prison Thursday.

According to court records, Austin Starns, 34, responded to an advertisement posted by DPS agents posing as a 13-year-old girl in October of 2016.

Starns went on to express his desire to engage in sexual acts with the person he believed to be a minor. He also sent a photo of his genitals to the agents he believed to be the underage girl.

The prosecutor filed a court document recommending that Starns not be granted parole.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar