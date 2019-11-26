Lubbock man gets 8 years in prison for online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man that was indicted for soliciting a minor under the age of 14 was given eight years in prison Thursday.

According to court records, Austin Starns, 34, responded to an advertisement posted by DPS agents posing as a 13-year-old girl in October of 2016.

Starns went on to express his desire to engage in sexual acts with the person he believed to be a minor. He also sent a photo of his genitals to the agents he believed to be the underage girl.

The prosecutor filed a court document recommending that Starns not be granted parole.