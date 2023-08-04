LUBBOCK, Texas — Steven Henion, 51, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child on Friday. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Online jail records showed Henion was arrested in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Avenue in October of 2022.

According to court documents, Henion was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old. The abuse happened multiple times, according to court records. A redacted incident report stated authorities had “voice recordings of [Henion] confessing to his crime to a family member.”

Court documents stated the victim told authorities the adults in her life did not protect her from Henion. According to court records, the victim said she told someone she was assaulted, but they “never did anything” about it.

Candace Turner, 30, was listed as a suspect in the same report as Henion. Online jail records showed she was charged with Endangering a Child. EverythingLubbock.com requested additional court documents.

Court records said Henion faced an enhancement since he was convicted of burglary in 1990. Henion received a protective order to stay away from the victim and he will be required to register as a sex offender. Henion received 296 days of credit for time already spent in jail.