LUBBOCK, Texas — A drunk driver in a deadly 2017 crash pleaded guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and was sentenced to 120 days of jail time with 10 years of probation, according to the Lubbock District Attorney’s office.

Maxwell Ezell, 24 at the time of the crash, was driving a Chevy Camaro in the 6200 block 19th Street when he struck the back of a Mazda in front of him.

55-year-old Tanya Jones was killed. Ezell was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

If Ezell were to violate probation, officials said he would get prison time.