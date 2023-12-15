Warning: Details of this story may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Samuel Aguilar, 52, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child on Friday.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual assault charge and 20 years for the indecency charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Aguilar was accused on June 11 of Indecency with a Child. Additional charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child later showed up on Aguilar’s online jail records.

“[The victim] advised [Aguilar] penetrated her sexual organ on multiple occasions without her consent,” court records stated. Court documents previously stated the incident was caught on video but did not explain how.

Aguilar will be required to register as a sex offender.