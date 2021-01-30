Lubbock man gets prison time related to sexual talk and sexual relationship with underage girl

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ryan Jonathan Lowrance of Lubbock was sentenced Thursday to a prison term of two years.  Lowrance took a federal plea deal for obscene or harassing communications – more specifically, he admitted to sending the communications to a 16-year-old.  

Lowrance, age 30 at the time, had sexual conversations via the internet with the underage girl in Missouri. In May 2020, Lowrance drove from Lubbock to Missouri to pick up the girl.  She stayed with him in Lubbock and he admitted to having sex with her.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar