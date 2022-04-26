LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, James Darrell Walker, 48, was granted clemency by President Joe Biden on Tuesday, according to the White House clemency recipient list.

On August 21, 2006, Walker was sentenced to 327 months in prison with a five years of supervised release for “Distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.” His sentence was later adjusted to 262 months behind bars.

On Tuesday, Walker’s sentence was commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving his five-year term of supervised released in place.

Walker was 31-years-old when he was arrested, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice.

After reviewing the clemency recipient list, Walker was the only person from Lubbock or the South Plains listed.