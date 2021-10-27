Lubbock man had gun on his hip when confronting LPD officer, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department arrested a man last week after a police report said he confronted an officer while having a gun on him at a Central Lubbock hotel.

Just before noon October 22, an officer responded to the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Lubbock, 4435 Marsha Sharp Freeway, about a person making threats, the report said.

The officer was told the man, Levi Chance Redding, was “cussing and threatening” an employee at the hotel while claiming he had a firearm, the report said.

The altercation began when the hotel employee noticed Redding parked extremely close to his vehicle. The LPD report said Redding told the employee he would shoot him if he did not back up.

When the officer approached Redding, he began recording with his cellphone, was extremely uncooperative and was verbally aggressive, the report said.

According to police, Redding told the officer to stay back and said he had a firearm on his hip, and he was legally carrying it.

The officer said Redding talked hostile and used explicit language the entire time.

A backup officer arrived on the scene and attempted to help detain Redding, but he resisted, the report said. The report said he pulled his arms away and was “digging in his pockets” for pepper spray.

The officer located a handgun on Redding on the left side of his back hip.

Redding was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and was arrested for aggravated assault and resisting arrest.