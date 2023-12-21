LUBBOCK, Texas — Benjamin Hudson, 45, pleaded guilty to attempting to commit sexual performance on a child and Possession of Child Pornography with a Previous Conviction. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

EverythingLubbock.com obtained court documents on Thursday stated Hudson’s charges stemmed from a CyberTip received by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2022.

Court documents stated Hudson and other suspects were “involved in a sexually based conversation on MeetMe.com that involved conversations about the sexual exploitation of children.”

Court records did not reveal any additional details about Hudson’s charges. He will receive 493 days of jail credit for time already spent behind bars.