LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, officers responded after a “vehicle had struck a pedestrian” around 12:55 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. The suspect was later identified as 24 year-old Tyler Larrentree.

When officers arrived, LPD found the pedestrian with serious injuries who was then transported to University Medical Center.

Larrentree returned to the scene of the crash, said LPD, and he was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center for Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

As of Monday morning Larrentree remained at LCDC.