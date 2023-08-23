The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of August 23, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas– Mama Ann’s Soul Food Kitchen officially opened its doors in Lubbock on Tuesday afternoon.

The restaurant is located at 1519 34th Street and has already made an impression on the Lubbock community with its listed hours.

Mama Ann’s was set to be open from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Sundays. The restaurant will be closed on Mondays.

Restaurant owner, Jay, said Mama Ann’s hours were due to Lubbock not having many options for people to eat late at night.

Darrius Jackson, one of the head chefs for Mama Ann’s, told EverythingLubbock.com the restaurant serves soul food and breakfast. Jackson said they offer fried chicken, smothered pork chops, ox tails, neck bones, collard greens, Big Red cake and more.

Jay told EverythingLubbock.com the restaurant was a tribute to his mom, Ferris Ann Whaley, who died from cancer earlier in 2023.

Jay said it was his “mother’s dream” to open a restaurant before she passed, and he’s happy he was able to make it a reality.

He told EverythingLubbock.com some the recipes used in the restaurant were his mother’s.

Jay said the restaurant serves soul food from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and breakfast from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. It also offers a 50% discount to all medical personnel.