LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released information Wednesday about an assault case with serious injuries which happened Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.

Police said officers were called to the 2100 block of 31st Street and found the victim “face down on the floor unresponsive.” A man suffered a serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center. A police report stated the victim was hit with a hammer.

Mikel Flores, 27, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping and Attempted Burglary, according to the Lubbock County Detention Center jail roster.

In the kidnapping case, the police report listed four victims. One victim was taken by force from the home and forced to drive Flores away from the home.

Flores was arrested in the 3000 block of Avenue T.

Flores remained at LCDC on bonds totaling $105,0000 as of Thursday afternoon.