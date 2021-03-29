Lubbock man in jail charged with inappropriate contact with minor, failing to register as sex offender

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man remained in jail Monday morning, accused of inappropriately engaging with two minors, court documents indicated.

David Morales, 52, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact and failing to register as a sex offender.

Court documents said on February 21, Morales inappropriately touched a minor. Court documents also said Morales sexually assaulted a minor on February 1.

Morales was connived of sexual assault in July 1991, according to court documents.

Morales was already listed on the Texas Sex Offender Registry but he was obligated to keep his registration current. Morales was also listed by the last name Duran, however he had several alias names listed on the registry.

Morales was held behind bars with a bond set at $200,000.