Lubbock man in police-shooting incident found guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Carlos Martinez, 34, the man caught on video in a dramatic officer-involved shooting incident and escape in Central Lubbock in 2017, was found guilty of assault on a public servant by a jury on Thursday.

Police were on scene with Martinez in the 3200 block of 62nd Street for an eviction.

At trial this week, the prosecution said Martinez used an SUV against three police officers as a deadly weapon. Police at the time said he drove an SUV at the officers while trying to leave the scene. Officers fired on him, but he got away.

“He pressed the accelerator, he turned that key,” the prosecutor said to the jury.

An attorney for Martinez said, “He made some poor decisions, woke up to a bad day.”

He said an officer reached into the SUV while Martinez was inside of it, and the officer used a Taser on Martinez. Martinez then backed up the vehicle. That’s when one of the officers fired.

“He was trying not to die,” Martinez’s attorney told the jury.

Martinez was on the run for day before he was found and captured. The same jury that found Martinez guilty will decide his sentencing. The maximum would be 99 years or life in prison.

