Lubbock man indicted, accused of knocking out, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas — David Garcia, 39, was indicted on Tuesday by the Lubbock County grand jury on charges of aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury or sexual assault.

On February 19, Garcia called his ex-girlfriend and said he needed to borrow some money from her, according to a police report. The victim tried to leave her residence before Garcia arrived, but he got there before she could.

Per the report, Garcia hit the victim above her eyebrow with a firearm, knocking her unconscious. When she woke up, she was in the vehicle and Garcia was assaulting her, with his hands all over her body.

She feared for her life, according to a police report, and jumped out of the vehicle as it was moving approximately 30-40 miles per hour.

As of Saturday, Garcia was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $70,000 bond.