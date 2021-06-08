Lubbock man indicted, accused of raping a child

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was indicted Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court records.

John Garcia, 34, was arrested May 28.

According to court records, Garcia’s girlfriend found sexually inappropriate pictures of an underaged family member on his phone. When the girlfriend asked Garcia about the pictures, he threatened to hurt her.

One of his children told police that Garcia “had done a lot of bad stuff,” including assault them when they were one. The child also said Garcia had raped the victim.

The victim told police they were nine or ten the first time Garcia sexually abused them.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he was still being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.