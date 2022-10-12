LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of recording a minor in the restroom of a Lubbock gym, according to a police report.

Eleazar Singleterry, 39, was arrested September 27.

An employee at the gym told police that the victim, a minor, came forward on August 27 and said Singleterry recorded him while he was using the restroom.

The victim told the employee he was in a stall when he noticed an Android-type phone over the top of the stall pointing toward him. He said he saw that someone was on their tip-toes in the other stall, according to a police report.

The employee then spoke with Singleterry and that he “was visibly shaking and could not get his words out properly,” the police report said.

The employee told police that Singleterry quickly left the gym, according to the police report.

As of Wednesday, Singleterry was not listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center.