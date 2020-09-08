Lubbock man indicted, accused of setting apartment fire

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday in front of a grand jury for arson of habitation, according to court records.

On July 18, Lubbock Police responded to an apartment complex at 2306 Avenue U, after reports of arson by Lubbock Fire Rescue, according to the indictment.

One of the residents of an apartment was alerted of the fire by a neighbor while he was watching a movie.

Investigators later learned that the suspect, Brillion Lee Brown, 30, used lighter fluid and a lighter to ignite the fire by putting a chair on the electric range in the kitchen.

Investigators said Brown set the fire because his neighbor was making too much noise, according to the indictment.

LFR said the fire was incendiary and the fire was contained to the room of origin, with light smoke damage in the other rooms.

He was held on a $200,000 bond.