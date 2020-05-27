Lubbock man indicted, accused of sexually abusing young child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted by a grand jury on sexual abuse of a child charges on Tuesday.

Cody Sullivan, 32, was arrested on May 22 and charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14 years of age, according to court documents. The abuse was originally reported to the Lubbock Police Department in April of 2019 by a physician.

The victim’s mother was in a relationship with Sullvian at the time of the abuse, according to court records.

The victim’s mother originally told the physician that the victim had reported experiencing sexual abuse to her, but later told police that the victim had never said anything of the sort, according to court documents. When confronted with her conflicting stories, the mother backtracked and said she thought the police were asking about a separate issue.

Court documents said that at one point, the victim’s mother, “asked for ‘proof’ that [the victim was] not lying,” and asked if she needed a lawyer. The victim’s mother also told police that she was ‘done with’ the victim because they were lying.

According to court documents, the victim told law enforcement in an interview that the abuse started when they were 5 or 6-years old. In the same interview, the victim said Sullivan touched them inappropriately on multiple occasions, whenever their mother was not around.

Court documents said that, in a phone interview with law enforcement, the victim’s mother said she did not believe her child’s accusations against Sullivan because the victim once made sexual allegations against her biological father and his mother several years ago in Oklahoma.

According to court documents, police contacted law enforcement in Oklahoma and were told there were no reports on record that matched the mother’s description.