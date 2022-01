Image of Michael Howard from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury in Lubbock indicted Michael Lynn Howard, 59, on Tuesday for indecency with a child by contact.

Police were called to a residence near the intersection of West Loop 289 and Marsha Sharp Freeway during the evening of December 12. Police were told Howard touched an underage girl’s private parts through her clothing.

Howard was arrested at that time. Howard remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning on a $20,000 bond.