Lubbock man indicted in shooting incident for aggravated robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was indicted for aggravated robbery after court records said he shot at another man with a firearm last month.

On December 14, Lubbock Police responded to the incident in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue, according to a police report.

When an officer arrived on scene, a victim was found on a curb in the 300 block of Avenue T holding a towel to his right rib cage, the report states.

The victim told the officer he was taking out the trash to the dumpster in the east alley when Matthew Benites, 27, pulled out a firearm, came up to the victim wearing a black hoodie and said something to the effect of “Don’t look at me and give me your s***”, the warrant states.

The victim tried to run, but Benites fired approximately three rounds in the victim’s direction. The officer noticed the victim was struck in the left side of his torso with the bullet coming out of his right side, according to court records.

Court records go on to describe what Benites was doing prior to the aggravated robbery, which began with an argument between him and his girlfriend nearby in the area.

Benites’ girlfriend called her mother about 20 minutes before the shooting incident occurred saying that Benites had “just hit an employee at the Walmart” located at 1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway, the warrant states.

She also told her mother that she and Benites had been arguing and he had a weapon.

The mother told police that her daughter was running from Benites, and witnesses told her they saw Benites chasing her daughter across the freeway

When the mother saw EMS and police in the same area where Benites and his girlfriend might be, she told police where Benites lived.

Benites was arrested December 17 and remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center and was held on a $28,000 bond.