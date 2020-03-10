Lubbock man indicted for aggravated sexual assault of young child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault of a young child.

Sergio Cuellar, 27, was arrested February 19 and held on $150,000 bond.

According to court records, in December 2019, a family friend reported the December 2014 incident to police after her daughter told her about it. When she confronted Cuellar about it, she said he, “threw his head down as if he was caught.”

Court records said the victim told investigators that Cuellar sexually assaulted her after she came home from school. When asked, however, Cuellar admitted to an incident where he inappropriately touched the victim after mistaking her for his girlfriend.

According to court records, when confronted by the victim’s grandmother, Cuellar admitted to everything and said he was sorry and that, “it’s just I have so much going with work and paying the bills.”

There were three separate incidents that the victim could recall, according to court documents. Cuellar admitted to remembering two of them, and that, “it’s [the victim’s] word against mine, we were always arguing.”

Cuellar was released on bond on February 22.