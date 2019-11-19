Lubbock man indicted for distributing dangerous drug to assisted living resident

Vincente Mojica, 55, was indicted on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, after he tried to improperly disperse a dangerous drug to a resident at an assisted living facility in South Lubbock.

On February 27, a medication associate in training came to the manager of a facility in the 10700 block of Indiana Avenue, and stated she was uncomfortable with how an employee was doing his job, as well as how she was being trained, according to court records.

The associate told the manager Vincente Mojica, 55, pulled out a white pill from his pocket and placed it in a medication cup. Then, he said “here give this to her, I got it from other job, it will help her calm down,” according to court records.

As soon as the associate notified the manager, she “immediately … removed the added medication prior to it being administered” to the resident, the court records said.

When Mojica was confronted by the facility manager, he admitted that he took the medication, Buspar, and put it in the resident’s medication cup.

Buspar is a medication used to treat anxiety disorders.

Mojica said, “I thought it would help her calm down,” the indictment states.

The facility manager terminated Mojica and then contacted police.

Mojica was previously indicted on May 6 for sexual assault of an adult.

The victim told police that she met Mojica on the dating app Plenty of Fish and that he picked her up from her home so they could go to the flea market on Clovis Road in June 2018, according to court records.

After they left the flea market, Mojica told the victim he wanted to “show her where he lived.” Once Mojica showed her his room, he threw her on his bed- which he referred to as his “magic bed”, court records state.

The victim told police that Mojica had penetrated her without consent.

Editor’s note: The grand jury indictment refers to Mojica as Vicente Mojico, but court records show his name as Vincente Mojica.