Lubbock man indicted for indecency with a child

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock grand jury indicted a man Tuesday for sexual indecency with a child under 14 years of age by contact.

Jason Bridgeman, 43, was arrested January 24, according to his booking sheet.

According to court documents, a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy initially responded to a report of a sexual assault on July 22, 2019. The victim’s mother told the officer that when her children were attending a counseling session, one of her daughters indicated she may have been the victim of sexual assault.

Court documents said the oldest daughter told her mother on June 18 that her younger sister was touched inappropriately by Bridgeman while she was sleeping.

When the mother talked to the victim about the incident, the victim “played it off to have been a dream,” according to court documents. Court documents also stated that the victim initially believed it might have been a dream and that “she may have been confused with determining what was a dream from reality,” because of a learning disability she has.

The mother had also attempted to set up an immediate counselling session for the victim as soon as she was told about the incident, but canceled it when the victim said she thought it was a dream, according to court documents.

Court documents said that Bridgeman, who was living at the residence, was removed from the residence and a safety plan by Child Protective Services was put in place.

The next day, on July 23, the victim was interviewed about the incident. According to court documents, the victim said Bridgeman put his hands down her pants while she was asleep. She also said it happened two or three times but did not happen to her older sister.

According to court documents, when Bridgeman was contacted on July 24 for an interview, he initially stated he could not come in because he had pink eye. Then, on July 29, he did not show up for a scheduled interview and did not answer his phone.

Court documents state that when Bridgeman had not answered or returned the officer’s calls four days in a row, the decision was made to charge him with indecency. The reasoning for the charge was the consistencies of the victim’s story, the victim’s body language when asked about the incidents, and Bridgeman’s refusal to cooperate with the investigation.

Bridgeman was held Tuesday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.