Lubbock man indicted for invasive photography – details withheld by officials

Image of Samuel Joel Torres from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (May 2020 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Samuel Joel Torres, 29, of Lubbock for invasive visual recording.

The Lubbock Police Department excluded the police report from its online reporting system. When EverythingLubbock.com requested a copy of the police report, we were instructed by LPD to submit an open records request – a process that ordinarily takes weeks or even months. An open records request was made Wednesday.

The indictment said:

The duly organized Grand Jury of the District Court of Lubbock County, Texas, presents in and to said Court that:

In Lubbock County, Texas, SAMUEL TORRES, hereafter styled the Defendant, heretofore on or about the 28th day of May, A.D. 2020, did then and there, with intent to invade the privacy of [Victim’s name], hereafter styled the complainant, and without the consent of the complainant, photographed and recorded the genitals, pubic area, anus, buttocks, and female breast of the complainant, and the complainant had a reasonable expectation of privacy that the genitals, pubic area, anus, buttocks, and female breast were not subject to public view;

AGAINST THE PEACE AND DIGNITY OF THE STATE:

Court records indicate that Torres was arrested May 28, 2020 “on view” – meaning the police officers witnessed something first-hand.

Because he was arrested “on view,” Torres was not the subject of an arrest warrant.

He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center for invasive visual recording and tampering with evidence. The first charge was listed in jail records as a state jail felony for which the maximum penalty would be two years. Tampering was listed as a third-degree felony.

Torres was booked into the jail on May 28 just after 5:00 a.m. He posted bonds totaling $7,500 and was released that same night, just before 11:00 p.m.

EverythingLubbock.com will continue to follow developments in the case and provide an update when possible.