Lubbock man indicted for manslaughter after double-fatal hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect in a double-fatal September 16 hit-and-run was indicted Tuesday for manslaughter, according to court records.

Avenue Q, near 47th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Benjamin Ray Mitchell caused the deaths of Anthony Childers and Barbara Matthews by recklessly operating a motor vehicle, failing to control his speed and changing lanes in an unsafe manner, among other reasons.

Childers and Matthews were southbound on Avenue Q when a Buick Lacrosse, driven by Mitchell, struck the motorcycle they were passengers on. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell was previously indicted in November on two counts of failure to stop and render aid in connection to the crash.

Mitchell was arrested in St. Clair, Michigan on September 22. He told deputies there that he went to Michigan because it was “far away from Lubbock, Texas.”