Lubbock man indicted for sexual abuse of young girl

LUBBOCK, Texas — Donald Edgar Clark, 45, of Lubbock was indicted Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Court records said police were called in October to a residence in the 6500 block of 122nd Street. Officers were told about allegations that Clark inappropriately touched an underage girl. Police arrested Clark at that location on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

The girl told police about being touched. She said Clark tried to rape her. According to court records, she also told police that Clark watched pornography involving “dads and daughters.”

Court records said the girl had been the subject of inappropriate touching since the age of 11.

On the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Clark was arrested on January 13. He was still held Tuesday on $100,000 bond. Clark has filed a court document requesting bond be lowered.