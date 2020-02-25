Lubbock man indicted for sexual assault of girls

Smith bought alcohol for the girls and coerced them, court records said

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was indicted in grand jury on Tuesday for two counts of sexual assault of a child under 17.

Dillan Smith, 22, had two charges of sexual assault, more specifically, inappropriately touching an underage girl.

However, court records included testimony given from a total of three minors, and they were all 16-years-old.

Smith said that he knew that all three girls were 16-years-old, and he told his step sibling that “if they are going to act like hoes I am going to treat them like hoes,” according to court records.

One of the victims said that October 26, 2019, she was texting and chatting saying that she spent the night with Smith’s step sibling and that she gave Smith oral sex and he was a “good kisser,” court records state.

Smith messaged the victim while she was hanging out with friends and “told her not to be actin because her friends were around.”

The victim told one of her friends that she did not know if she was ready to have sex with Smith.

Family members who found out about the victim and Smith said that they told her about trafficking being everywhere and that Smith was a “predator,” according to court records.

Then, in December, the victim stated that she communicated with a friend that she snuck out to meet up with someone and performed oral sex on him and he inappropriately touched her, court records state.

According to Smith’s step sibling, he would supply alcohol to the minors in the home and would buy them jello shots from Eskimo Hut, the court records state.

Smith was not listed in the jail records on Tuesday.