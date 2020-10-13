Lubbock man indicted for sexually assaulting child ‘around 15 times’

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted Tuesday for sexual assault of a child and was accused of raping a child “around 15 times,” according to court records.

Paul Alcorta, 44, was arrested September 29 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The victim, an underaged family member, said Alcorta first assaulted them when they were 13. According to court records, the victim told police Alcorta had taken their virginity.

The victim told investigators that Alcorta had told them if they lose their virginity to him that he would give them $100, according to court documents.

The victim told investigators that Alcorta assaulted them around 15 times. The victim said Alcorta would pay them when he assaulted them, and that he would sometimes give them $30 and sometimes give them $20.

In May, when Alcorta attempted to assault the victim again, an older family member walked into the room and pushed Alcorta off the bed. According to court records, the older family member punched Alcorta with a closed fist before grabbing the victim and leaving.

As of Tuesday, Alcorta was in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.