Lubbock man indicted in 2009 Llano County homicide released on $2M bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man, indicted in connection with a 2009 murder Llano County, was released from jail after posting a $2 million bond on Wednesday.

According to a social media post by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Don Wolfenbarger, 57, turned himself into the Lubbock County Detention Center in the morning and bonded out.

A grand jury in Llano indicted Wolfenbarger on May 3 in connection to the homicide of Holly Simmons.

According to jail records, Wolfenbarger currently resides in Lubbock. The Llano County Sheriff’s Office said he formerly lived in the Buchanan Dam community in the county.

On July 7, 2009, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, and LCRA Law Enforcement personnel responded to a call of possible human remains in Inks Lake.

Recreational divers were the ones who spotted the remains at the bottom of the lake under the State Highway 29 Bridge and called authorities.

The remains were transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and the identity and sex of the victim was not known at the time of the discovery. However, investigators treated the situation as a homicide.

On September 1, 2009, the remains were identified via dental records as those of Holly Marie Simmons, a white female whose birthday was December 25, 1960.

Holly Marie Simmons (Photos from KXAN and KXAN.com)

The case was officially ruled a homicide.

“Holly Simmons was reported to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office as missing under suspicious circumstances from her home at 210 Cortez Tr., Buchanan Dam, in Llano County, on November 11/29/2006,” the Llano County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

