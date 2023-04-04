LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock man Christopher Johnson pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sex abuse in a court and was sentenced to 20 years on some counts but 45 years on one of the charges, according to court documents. The punishment is concurrent so 45 years will be his total punishment.

In the first count, Johnson was accused of indecency with a child younger than 14 years of age for touching a boy’s genitals.

In the second count, Johnson was accused of oral sex as a form of abusing the underage victim.

The third count said Johnson abused the victim in the form of aggravated sexual assault.

In 2020, Johnson was indicted on two charges of sexual assault of a child.