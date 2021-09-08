Lubbock man indicted on 10 counts of child sexual abuse

WARNING: Some of the details that follow are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was indicted in a grand jury Tuesday on 10 counts of child sex crimes that occurred between December 2020 and February 2021, according to court documents.

One count against the defendant, Maxwell Wilson, 33, was engaging in sexual conduct with a child younger than 14-years-old by asking the child to remove clothing, court documents said.

Other counts involved Wilson attempting to visually promote a child younger than 18-years-old to engage in masturbation and sexual intercourse.

All other counts included explicit content of the 18-year-old in “lewd” photos exposing their private parts, courts records said.

Wilson was already in the Lubbock County Detention Center before the indictment because of an arson charge.

