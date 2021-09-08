Lubbock man indicted on 10 counts of child sexual abuse

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was indicted in a grand jury Tuesday on 10 counts of child sex crimes that occurred between December 2020 and February 2021, according to court documents.
WARNING: Some of the details that follow are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.
One count against the defendant, Maxwell Wilson, 33, was engaging in sexual conduct with a child younger than 14-years-old by asking the child to remove clothing, court documents said.
Other counts involved Wilson attempting to visually promote a child younger than 18-years-old to engage in masturbation and sexual intercourse.
All other counts included explicit content of the 18-year-old in “lewd” photos exposing their private parts, courts records said.
Wilson was already in the Lubbock County Detention Center before the indictment because of an arson charge.