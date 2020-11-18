Lubbock man indicted on 2 separate counts of sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was indicted on two separate counts of sexual assault of a child after court records revealed he assaulted both children since about April 2016.

The first victim was interviewed by police in October 2020 after they agreed to come forward to speak about their experience with the suspect, Christopher Charles Johnson, 38.

When the incidents occurred, the victim said Johnson was “a pedophile,” and he would sexually assault the victim almost every day, court records state.

The victim told Johnson “no,” but he would not stop. Sometimes Johnson would get mad at the victim for saying no and would sometimes assault them.

The victim said one time they ran away, and Johnson punched them in the face, court records state.

In another incident, the victim said Johnson would not allow them to leave, so they had to break the window to get out.

Johnson also took photos of the victim’s butt and sent them to his ex-girlfriend. Court records state she broke up with Johnson after that.

Additionally, the victim said one day they walked in and found their sibling being sexually assaulted by Johnson.

The victim said Johnson would always walk by them and rub their private area over their clothes.

Johnson remained booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday in lieu of bonds set at $200,000.