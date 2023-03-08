LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was previously arrested in Lubbock and charged with Possession of Child Pornography was indicted on federal charges, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

Justin Cale Jones, 31, was arrested in February in the 4300 block of 41st Street. His arrest was part of a massive North Texas child pornography investigation.

Court records stated that Jones’s cellphone had “at least one image that contained child pornography” involving a prepubescent minor and a child younger than 12-years-old. Federal court records also accused Jones of persuading or coercing a child into making pornography.

Jones was indicted on one count of Possession of Child Pornography, three counts of Production of Child Pornography and 16 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography, according to federal court records.

As of Wednesday, Jones remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer.