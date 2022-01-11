Lubbock man indicted, police report says he sexually abused children several times over years

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted Tuesday on several counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Kerrence Zitsch, 61, was arrested January 6 and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com included interviews with several children who said Zitsch sexually abused them repeatedly.

One child interviewed told law enforcement the sexual abuse happened for approximately three years, according to the police report.

According to the police report, Zitsch would touch the children inappropriately and sexually assault them.

As of Tuesday, Zitsch remained in LCDC in lieu of a $600,000 bond.