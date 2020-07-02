Lubbock man inducted into Texas Radio Hall of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas — This week the Texas Radio Hall of Fame named Paul R. Beane as one of 20 inductees for 2020.

The official announcement listed the call letters KSEL, KFYO, and KRBL to Beane’s credit. But the actual list of radio stations is far longer than that.

Beane was the first New Director of KSEL-TV which is now KAMC and he was also the longtime News Director of KSEL-AM/KSEL-FM radio.

In the May 1970 Lubbock tornado, Beane was on the air with live updates.

“I stood on the deck lid of the [news unit] vehicle broadcasting live,” Beane said in a video interview for the City of Lubbock. He was at 13th Street and Avenue A.

“I am incredibly honored to be recognized for my 55 years of work in the broadcasting industry, especially by my peers,” Beane told KFYO News. “I am glad that my family will be able to enjoy this honor with me.”

In an article for KFYO.com, Beane also thanked Mike Wade and Dave Walker for their work during the nomination and voting process. (Walker, by the way, gives credit to Glen Ivy.)

Lew Dee of Lubbock was inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2018. Moda “Misty” Fincher of Lubbock was inducted in 2006.

Outside of Lubbock, some other famous names on the list over the years include Walter Cronkite and Wolfman Jack.

Beane also served on the Lubbock City Council from 2008 – 2012.