LUBBOCK, Texas– Samuel Aguilar, 52, was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of inappropriately touching a pre-teen, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Details of this story may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised

Court records stated Aguilar placed his hand “into the [victim’s] shorts for approximately 3 minutes.” The documents also said it appeared to “in the area of [the victim’s genitals.]”

“There was video footage of the incident,” an affidavit said. The affidavit did not explain how there was a video camera looking into a bedroom.

According to online jail records, Aguilar was later charged with Indecency with a Child. He remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning on a $25,000 bond.