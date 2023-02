LUBBOCK, Texas — Mason Moriarty, 26, was arrested in Lubbock and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography along with one charge of possession of child pornography with intent to promote, according to online jail records.

Moriarity was indicted on January 24 and arrested on Tuesday in the 2700 block of 80th Street, according to public records.

As of Thursday, Moriarty remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center with bonds totaling $100,000.