LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested and charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child with Sexual Contact, according to records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Raul Matta, 50, was arrested in Andrews County and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, according to jail records.

According to court documents, police were called to University Medical Center in June 2021 after a child made an outcry claiming that she was sexually assaulted by Matta.

As of Thursday evening, Matta remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds that totaled $175,000.