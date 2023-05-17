LUBBOCK, Texas — Demarcus Lockett, 37, was arrested on Tuesday evening and accused of stabbing a person in the arm, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, officers responded to a residence located in 1900 block of South Loop 289 after the victim called authorities and said Lockett “was trying to kill her and hung up.”

When officers arrived, Lockett yelled he “didn’t call the police” from the front window of the residence. Officers told Lockett they received a call from inside the house and needed to check on the victim. The victim came to the window with a “wrap on her right arm and a “busted lip”, according to the report.

The report also said an officer attempted to get the victim to come out of the house but the she seemed “scared” of Lockett. The victim’s top lip was “swollen and bloody”, according to the report. The victim told police Lockett hit her “several times” according to the report.

Lockett was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. According to online jail records, Lockett was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remained at the LCDC on $100,000 bond.