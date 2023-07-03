Warning: Details of this story may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man jailed in Lubbock, Samuel Aguilar, 52 was charged with three new counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child after he was initially arrested in early June.

Court documents previously said Aguilar was accused on June 11 of Indecency with a Child. New charges showed up on Aguilar’s online jail records on June 30.

Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday said “additional outcries” were made during the investigation.

“[The victim] advised [Aguilar] penetrated her sexual organ on multiple occasions without her consent,” a court records stated. Court documents previously said the incident was caught on camera but did not explain how.

As of Monday afternoon, Aguilar remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $275,000 bond.