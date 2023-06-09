LUBBOCK, Texas — A man jailed in Lubbock, Nathan Lee Williams, 43, was accused of sexually abusing a child, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

Online jail records showed Williams was arrested on Thursday near 34th Street and the Marsha Sharp Freeway. He was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography, three counts of Inducing Sexual Performance of a Child and one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault.

According to court documents, officers with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a call about a sexual assault in September of 2017. Two victims were listed in the documents. Court records were heavily redacted and did not mention why Williams was charged with Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography. Court records were redacted in such a way, the reasons behind any of Williams’s charges were unclear.

As of Friday, Williams remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $350,000 bond.