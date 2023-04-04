LUBBOCK, Texas — A Houston-area woman, Liliana Cervantes, 25, was charged with murder and accused of stabbing her fiancé, Nathan Freeman, 32, formerly of Lubbock, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday evening.

Court documents stated that authorities believed Cervantes stabbed Freeman with a knife at the apartment they shared in Harris County on March 20.

EverythingLubbock.com’s ABC Affiliate, KTRK, spoke with Freeman’s mother, Tessa, who said her son and Cervantes were in a relationship for about two years. She said the two shared a home, were engaged to be married and had a child together. Tessa said the couple lived in Lubbock for a few months before moving to Clear Lake in 2022, KTRK reported.

“Since she is being charged, I want my grandbaby,” Tessa told KTRK. Tessa said all seemed to be going well with their relationship, and Cervantes even picked out a wedding dress.

“My husband and I went to visit them for Thanksgiving, and they seemed perfectly happy. We had dinner with her parents, and it was great,” she said. “They just moved to the apartment. We had a great time.”

Authorities believe Cervantes stabbed Freeman multiple times while their baby and her 4-year-old child were in the home. Cervantes said she “blacked out” and remembered waking up and trying to stitch up Freeman’s wounds, KTRK reported.

“I don’t believe her, I don’t believe anything she says I think she was just making it up to try to cover her butt, so yea I got to get justice for my son now,” Tessa said.

