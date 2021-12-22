Lubbock man dead in Garza Co. rollover

GARZA COUNTY, Texas– A man from Lubbock was killed in a Garza County wreck around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Rod Dangelo Torres, 29, of Lubbock, was driving north on US 84 just south of Post. After moving over to pass an 18-wheeler, the vehicle moved back into the outside lane.

Texas DPS said the vehicle lost control at the end of the roadway and rolled into the ditch.

Torres was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities.

Texas DPS said Torres used a seatbelt before the crash.