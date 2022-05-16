LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said a Lubbock man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Hockley County at 9:43 p.m. Saturday night.

DPS said Dominic Francisco Noyola, 27, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to DPS, Noyola was traveling eastbound on Filly Road between Lovebird Road and Hummingbird Road, a few miles outside of Smyer. DPS said the crash started when part of the vehicle entered a steep dirt ditch on the south side of Filly Road.

DPS said the crash ended with the vehicle stopped on its passenger side.

According to the crash report, conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash. DPS said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.