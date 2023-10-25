LUBBOCK, Texas — Augustine Robledo, Jr., 27, of Lubbock was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Idaho on October 21, according to a press release from the coroner of Ada County.

Just before 7 a.m. that day, the Ada County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. The press release said Robledo crashed heading eastbound on I-84 in Gooding County. Lifesaving measures were not successful, the press release said.

Robledo’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner determined.

Further information is pending investigation by Idaho State Police, said the coroner’s office.