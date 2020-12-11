Lubbock man killed in Runnels County crash, DPS said

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — Brandon Blake Johnson, 29, of Lubbock was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Runnels County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The crash happened Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

DPS said Nathan R. Perry, 36, of Silverton was driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Highway 83 about 5 miles north of Ballenger. DPS said his vehicle veered into the southbound lanes and struck a car driven by Josephine Nash, 20, of New Braunfels.

Johnson was a passenger in the Suburban, DPS said. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the DPS crash summary.

Perry and Nash were both taken to Ballenger Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

DPS did not say why the Suburban crossed over into the opposite lane of travel. DPS on Friday morning said the crash was still under investigation.